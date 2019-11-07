|
Joan M. Schneeberger
Marathon - Joan M. Schneeberger, 87, Marathon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born March 17, 1932 in Brookfield, daughter of Simon and Catherine (Groh) Gebhardt. On October 23, 1954, she married Robert "Bob" Schneeberger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elm Grove. He survives.
Together, Joan and Bob owned and operated the former Bob's Cassel Bar in the town of Cassel and also grew ginseng in Marathon for many years. In her later years, Joan enjoyed working as a baker at the former Emma Krumbee's in Rib Mountain, where she was employed until the age of 80. Some of her favorite pastimes included golfing, bowling and playing cards with her friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Sr.; three children, Linda (Gregg) Gassner, Wausau, Robert Schneeberger Jr., Mosinee and Gerald (Toni) Schneeberger, Edgar; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Sulzer, Ryan Gassner, Kelsi and Jordan Schneeberger, Ashley (Andre) Tackes, Zachary and Lindsey Schneeberger; and two sisters, Bernice Stephens, Menomonee Falls and Carol Karbowski, Sun City West, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Bette (Daniel) Sulzer; and five brothers, Jake, Roy, Harold, Bernard and Robert Gebhardt.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier and Rev. Joseph Nakwah will concelebrate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019