|
|
Joan Moss
Wausau - Age 86, died Oct. 19, 2019, at Benedictine Living Community. She was born on June 17, 1933, in Antigo, to John and Barbara (Denessen) Yentz. She married John Moss on June 21, 1952, he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2001.
Survived by four daughters including Linda (James) Lehman of Wausau, four sons, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wed. Oct. 23, 2019, at 11am at St. Anne Catholic Church 700 W Bridge St. Wausau with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Entombment in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Antigo. Visitation will be Wed. 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.
Bradley Funeral Home from Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements. www.bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019