Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Moss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Moss Obituary
Joan Moss

Wausau - Age 86, died Oct. 19, 2019, at Benedictine Living Community. She was born on June 17, 1933, in Antigo, to John and Barbara (Denessen) Yentz. She married John Moss on June 21, 1952, he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2001.

Survived by four daughters including Linda (James) Lehman of Wausau, four sons, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wed. Oct. 23, 2019, at 11am at St. Anne Catholic Church 700 W Bridge St. Wausau with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Entombment in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Antigo. Visitation will be Wed. 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.

Bradley Funeral Home from Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements. www.bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now