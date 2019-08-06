|
|
Joan Patricia Brandimore
Troy, Michigan - Joan Patricia Brandimore, 77, died in Troy, Michigan, August 4, 2019.
Pat is survived by her husband Bill Brandimore, retired Chief of Police in Wausau 1988 to 2005; 4 children, Dorothy Tapling (Craig), Susan Delinski, Stephen (Cathy) and Peg Gojcaj (Lesh); 9 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren. She graduated from Denby H.S.in Detroit and attended Wayne State University in the 1960s. Pat was a Lover! She loved her childhood church, Our Savior and Pastor Buchheimer, and Peace Lutheran church. She loved her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved reading, the Detroit Lions, U of W football and basketball. She loved her pets, especially her Brindle Boxer Bertie. She loved ALL Americans. She loved her NY Times, our house on Three Mile Drive in Detroit, our house on Nina in Wausau, and her Northern retreat near Hillman, Michigan. She loved her husband of 57 years, and he loved her. Memorials in lieu of flowers to The Neighbors Place.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019