Joan Wilichowski



Marathon - Joan Wilichowski, 73, died Thursday, June 19, 2019 at UW Health University Hospital, Madison.



She was born July 6, 1945 in Wausau, daughter of the late Carl and Margaret (Corda) Wilichowski.



Joan worked as a receptionist for 42 years at St. Anthony Spiritualty Center. She was strong in faith and in that faith she was able to show unconditional love to everyone she met. She made lifelong friends along the way and enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards and games and gardening. She loved spending time with family, especially the younger generation of nieces and nephews. She always made time for you to listen or just to be there for you.



Survivors include her sister, Marjorie Buchberger, Wisconsin Rapids; brother, Charles (Dianne) Wilichowski, Marathon; nieces and nephews, Sharon (Mark) Berndt, Sue Wilichowski, Barbara Wilichowski, Janice (Martin) Kallenbach, Gary (Kae) Wilichowski, James (Barb) Wilichowski, Patrick Wilichowski, Lynn (Bob) Dunahee, Steve (Cathie) Buchberger, Cathy Buchberger, Michelle (Jim) Cveykus, Carl (Kim) Wilichowski, Nancy Sauter, Pam (Scott) Hanke and Andy (Collette) Wilichowski; many great nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert, sister, Lucille, brother-in-law, Albert Buchberger, sister-in-law, Millie, niece, Julie Wilichowski and nephew-in-law, Russell Sauter.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a 6:30 p.m. rosary service Saturday evening at the Marathon funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Anthony Retreat Center, Marathon.



She chose to be an organ donor and the family would like to thank the staff at UW Health University Hospital for the compassionate care given to Joan and the family during this difficult time.



The family would love to hear your Joan story. If you have one to share you can leave a written copy at the visitation or post one online in the condolences section at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary