JoAnn D. Day
Schofield - JoAnn D. (Tutti) Day, 86 died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home, where she wanted to be, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 12, 1933 just short of her 87th birthday.
JoAnn was born and raised in Rothschild, WI and told us stories on how she was born so small she fit in a cigar box and warmed in the oven. And she used to tell us many other stories when she was young. JoAnn went to school until the 10th grade and loved being a cheerleader.
JoAnn was a cook for 25 years at DC Everest Middle School, and 10 years as a Bus Monitor for the disability. JoAnn held many other jobs in her younger days.
JoAnn will be remembered for a loving mother, grandmother, hard worker and great cook. JoAnn was very active in Memory Café, Spark Program at the Leigh Yawkey Art Museum, exercise classes at church, and Homme Home Forest Park Day Service. JoAnn enjoyed watching game shows, playing cards (which she won Allot!), a fan of the Packer games, watching the birds and many animals that visited the yard.
JoAnn truly loved her time up north at Bluegill Lake for the last 54 years. Mom's last visit was on Memorial weekend. We will miss mom's many talents of cooking, baking, and teaching us children and grandkids to make potato donuts, pies, delicious peanut bars, Christmas cutout cookies and many other dishes and traditions. Mom loved clothes shopping, and couldn't pass up a good rummage sale or craft show without stopping.
JoAnn loved spending her time with her Great niece Rosie Hanke (Hintze), Rosie taking her to Memory Café once a month, the Spark Program at the Art Museum once a month, and going out to eat. We can't thank her enough for all the fun and crazy good times JoAnn enjoyed with her. We were blessed to have 2 Granddaughters that have helped their Grandma to stay at home.
We want to Thank Nikki Hollander for her 2 years plus of wonderful times she gave Grandma helping her with shopping, rummage sales (Mom's Favorite), making meals, cleaning and loving companionship. Grandma always called Nikki her little spitfire.
The family would like to extend their utmost sincere appreciation to Granddaughter Jennifer Hollander for her compassion, loving guidance, caring responsibilities, and quality of life given to her grandma for the last 3 years. We Thank You, you truly are Our Angel in our Families Lives.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Edward Walter Heinrich and Roselind (Viergutz) Heinrich. Husbands Edward Wiesneske Sr. and John Day. Siblings Marion (Chuck) Hintze, Myron (Alice) Heinrich, Roger (Margie) Heinrich, Barb (Richard) Smith and as well as nieces and nephews.
JoAnn will be sadly missed by her 4 children Edward (Therese) Wiesneske, Oak Harbor, WA; Mike (Sue) Wiesneske, Schofield, WI; Patrick (Tabby Reese) Wiesneske, Denver, CO; Cindy (Jeff) Hollander, Merrill, WI; 9 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Because we care about family and friends; facemask will be highly encouraged and social distancing will be observed this Friday.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in JoAnn's name can be directed to: "Downtown Memory Café", at First United Methodist Church, 903 3rd St., Wausau, WI or Dementia/Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705.
Public Visitation will take place on Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 11:30 to 1:30 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park.
On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.