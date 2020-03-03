|
Joanne Beckman
Wausau - Joanne Beckman, née Ayres, 77, went home to her Lord and savior on February 29th surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Joanne was born to Arnold and Ethel Ayres in Brodhead, WI. She graduated from Brodhead High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in Music.
Joanne was a beloved music teacher at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle School for many years. She was also a private piano instructor and served as organist, choir and bell choir director at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Joanne's giving spirit as well as her love and talent for music touched and inspired her family and countless people in the Wausau area over the years. Her steadfast faith in our lord and savior and her joyful spirit are an example for us all. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by Ronald, her loving husband of 54 years, children Jon (Jennifer), Laura, and Paul Beckman, and four grandchildren Audrey, Connor, Chloe & Chase Beckman, sister Margaret Lange, née Ayres, and brother Larry Ayres (Karen) and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Niveen Sarras will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020