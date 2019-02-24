|
Joanne Gwidt
Wausau - Joanne Gwidt, 80, passed away on December 21st, 2018. She was born on February 12th, 1939 in Escanaba Michigan to William and Loretta (Coughlan) Gregory.
Joanne grew up in Wausau Wisconsin and lived in a home built by her father Joanne met and married Roger on December 1st,1956 and together they raised 5 children.
They spent 26 years in northern Wisconsin, they were avid snowmobilers and embarked on many trail rides together. Joanne spent 50 years as a waitress, she loved country music, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
They moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1984, making many wonderful friends and memories there.
Joanne was extremely proud of ALL of her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren.
Because of her courageous spirit and nature, she lived life to the fullest! Mom was always up for that next adventure!
Joanne loved cooking and baking. Her grandchildren couldn't wait for her chili and banana bread.
She was preceded in death by her father William, mother Loretta, sister Rosemary and brothers Harold, Ronald, Wayne, and Richard.
Surviving brothers are Gerald (Linda), Gregory, of Salida, Co. and William Gregory of Woodruff, Wi.
She is also survived by her husband Roger, her 5 children-Lisa (Grant) Jacobson, Laurie Frey, Scott (Teresa) Gwidt, Lu Ann Gwidt, and Leoni ( Martin) Moore.
Also 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, soon to be 16!
Our family would like to thank Good Shephard Hospice of Auburndale and Holmes Funeral home for everything they did for our family during this difficult time
A celebration of mom's life is planned on August 16th in Wausau-All who knew and loved our mom are invited
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019