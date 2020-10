Joanne M. AkavickasSchofield - Joanne M. Akavickas, 89, Schofield, died Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Elder Services, Schofield.She was born September 11, 1931, in Kronenwetter, daughter of the late Raymond and MaryAnn (Emenecker) Curler. On February 3, 1951, she married Edward J. Akavickas in Wausau. He preceded her in death April 30, 1983.Joanne had been employed at Marathon Battery and retired from Federal Mogul. After her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, yardwork, reading, doing puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include four sons, Keith (Sally) Akavickas, Wausau, Wayne (Denise) Akavickas, Wausau, Gary (Lee Baker) Akavickas, Milwaukee, Dean (Cathy) Akavickas, Oshkosh; four grandchildren, Jenny (Randy) Muellier, Ohio, Meagan (Blake) Weber, Merrill, Chelsea Akavickas, Florida, Hayley (Tucker) Shaw, Wausau; one great granddaughter, Emryn Weber and one great grandson on the way.Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Glen Curler, Howard (Alice) Curler, Marvin (John) Curler, RoseMae (LaVerne) Witter, Leola (Jerry) Schneck.Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday November 2, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge Elder Services and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the loving care she received.