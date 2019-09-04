|
|
Johanna L. (Osness) Hoerstmann
Merrill - Good Saint Francis, you loved all of God's creatures. To you they were your brothers and sisters. Help us to follow your example of treating every living thing with kindness.
Johanna Lynn (Osness) Hoerstmann, 53, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on August 28, 2019.
Johanna was born January 11, 1966, in Merrill, daughter of the late Faye Jean (Travis) and David Osness. She was a 1984 graduate of Merrill Senior High School. Johanna furthered her education earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a minor in Spanish from the UW-La Crosse. She married Patrick Hoerstmann on May 21, 1994, in Merrill. He survives. Johanna worked at Aspirus Clinics as a patient care coordinator for over 20 years.
Johanna was the driving force behind the capital campaign that lead to the construction of the new Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill. She helped raise over one million dollars for this project. Johanna was an active board member of the Lincoln County Humane Society for over ten years. She was very instrumental in organizing the humane society's annual "Paws for a Cause" fall banquet and various fund raisers throughout the year. Johanna would often be seen, accompanied by one of her faithful canine companions, accepting donations in front of various local businesses.
Always a spiritual person and nature lover, Johanna enjoyed spending time outdoors year-round on her family's land. She was especially fond of walks in the woods with her family, friends, and dogs. She also looked forward to tending to her flower gardens, feeding the wildlife, as well as decorating for the changing seasons and holidays. Johanna cherished the relationships she had, and the time spent with her niece and nephews. Aunt Jo was always there for dance recitals, shopping trips, sporting events, and Sundays at Grandma Jean's.
Johanna is survived by her husband, Patrick Hoerstmann and son, Benjamin Hoerstmann of Merrill; sister, Julie (Greg) Thorson of Merrill; brothers, Scott (Renee) Osness of Wausau and Keith Osness of Sugar Land, Texas; father and mother-in-law, Norm and Maryann Hoerstmann of Hazel Green, WI; sisters-in-law, Heather (Jim) Barker of Prior Lake, MN and Molly (Brent) Klefstad of Boyceville, WI; and brother-in-law, Mike (Kaylen) Hoerstmann of Sun Prairie. She is further survived by her nieces, Melissa Osness, Megan Hoerstmann and Ainsley Barker; nephews, Logan Osness, Ivan "Vanya" Thorson, Nick Hoerstmann, Warwick Barker, Cade Klefstad and John Klefstad; aunts, Barbara Hanson, Patsy Travis, Betty Latzig, Elayne (Richard) Ollmann, Phyllis (Ralph) Buch, Janet Beyer-Thums, Carol Osness, and Carol J. Osness all of Merrill and Darlene Osness of Wausau; and her furry friends, Izzy, Riley, Pumpkin, Gracie and Mamacita. Johanna is also survived by many cousins. Johanna was preceded in death by her parents, David and Faye Jean Osness; infant sister, Anne Marie Osness; brother, Craig 'Gus' Osness; and many beloved pets.
A memorial service for Johanna will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Sister John Marie Simien will preside. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 9:30 A.M Saturday, all at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
The family would like to express their gratitude to extended family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. We ask that any time you drive down Memorial Drive in Merrill, look to the Humane Society and think of Johanna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lincoln County Humane Society.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019