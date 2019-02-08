|
Johanna M. Leih
Merrill - Johanna M. Leih, 85, of Merrill, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Merlyn (Jean) Leih, Sharon (John) Woller, Lynn (Mark) Roeder, Steven (Gina) Leih and Pamela (Scott) Breunig; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one sister; and two sisters-in-law.
Johanna's funeral will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Matthew Bless will officiate. Entombment will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, and after 10:00 AM Monday, all at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019