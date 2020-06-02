John A. Jantsch
John A. Jantsch

Wausau - John Allen Jantsch, age 57, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born February 8, 1963, to the late Leonard and Elvera (Krueger) Jantsch. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and his paralegal certification from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He was employed as a paralegal for 27 years. He married the love of his life, Karen Strassman, on July 8, 1995, in Athens, Wisconsin.

John enjoyed restoring snowmobiles and was a Ski-Doo historian. One of his hobbies was also collecting authentic Coke machines and memorabilia. John was also a John Deere enthusiast. He loved working on things for his children and spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Jantsch, Wausau; children Hilary (Jordan) Clark, Oshkosh and Garrett (Chelsy) Jantsch, Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Harrison, Zoë, and Jack Clark and Kennedy Jantsch; and his older brother, Charles (Cindy) Jantsch, Athens. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 13 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.helke.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
