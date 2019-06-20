|
John A. Lambright
Staunton, IL. - John A. Lambright, 65, passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He was born November 25, 1953 in Medford, WI, the son of Ammon and Susie (Yoder) Lambright.
He married his wife, Tammy Geurink on October 9, 1982 at New Hope Community Church in Wausau, WI. They moved to Scott Air Force Base in 1985 while Tammy served in the Air Force. They later moved to Edwardsville, Illinois where John worked for Eberhart Sign and Lighting as a sign maintenance technician until his retirement in May 2017. He enjoyed helping others and ran his own handyman service after retiring. He was active at Center Grove Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon for more than 25 years.
Survivors include: his wife Tammy of Staunton, son Joshua (Stephanie of Wausau, WI, Alexander (Brandi) of Belleville, and daughter Jessica (Chris) Burcham of Edwardsville, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 5 brothers, and 5 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be at 7:00pm at Center Grove Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with visitation from 3:00 -7:00 pm.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 20, 2019