John Anderson
Rothschild - John E. Anderson, 72, of Rothschild, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Cedar Creek Manor in Mosinee.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1946, in Escanaba, Michigan, to the late Edmond and Margaret (Boileau) Anderson. John was a 1966 graduate of Escanaba High School. He received a Degree in Economics from UW-Stevens Point. He played football and acted in plays while in high school. On April 10, 1975, he was married to Joy Johnson in Wausau.
John had worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill in Rothschild for 35 years. He and Joy also owned Health Touch Spa, Health Touch School of Massage, and Peaceful Pet Groomer. He was a longtime member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Merrill. John and Joy were presenters for Marriage Encounter at St. Anthony's Retreat Center in Marathon.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Anderson; son, Damon "DJ" (Teresa) Anderson; stepson, Cory (Erin) Breunig; grandsons, Brandon and Nick; granddaughter, Leah; great-granddaughters, Tesslyn, Brynly and Nazhia; sister, Regina (Tina) Brown; sisters-in-law, Nancy Schulz, Kathleen (Mike) Slavin and Linda (Earl) Schmidt; many nieces and nephews; and his pets, Mia, Callie, Patches and Butterscotch.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Anderson; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Anderson; brother, Joseph Anderson; and brother-in-law, John Brown.
The family thanks the staff at Cedar Creek Manor for their kind and compassionate care of John. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in John's name.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave. in Schofield. The Rev. Linda Schmidt will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019