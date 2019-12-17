|
John C. D. Krueger
Wausau - John "Tiny" C. D. Krueger, 78, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 28, 1941 in Wausau, son of the late Clarence and Eleanor (Zacher) Krueger. On September 23, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Cisler at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2011.
Tiny was a former Union Stewart and former Union President at Crestline Windows/SNE Enterprises, Inc. in Mosinee, where he worked until retirement. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Crestline/SNE Credit Union.
Tiny had a larger than life personality and a kind giving heart. He loved sharing stories and memories with family and friends and those will live in our hearts forever.
Survivors include, sisters, Lucy (Dave) Tiry, Ripon and Margaret Barber (David Treichel), Stevens Point; brother, Joe Krueger, Wausau; brothers-in-law, Ervin Jr. (Carla) Cisler, Mosinee and Bill Nechuta, Mosinee; sister-in-law, Pamela (Gene) Thanig, Mosinee; Special cousins, Gary Krueger, Donald & Mary Krueger, Ronald Krueger; Special friends, Verlin & Kathy Oelke, Dennis & Mary Blaschka, 17 nieces and nephews that loved him dearly; and numerous other cousins further survive.
Besides his parents and wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by nephew, Matthew Cisler; infant sister, Mary Ann; and sister-in-law, Nancy Nechuta.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019