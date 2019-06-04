John D. Pergolski



Rib Mountain - John D. Pergolski, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cedar Creek Manor under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services while surrounded by his loving family.



He was born November 7, 1952 in Wausau, son of the late Edwin and Lucille (Barden) Pergolski. John graduated from Wausau West High School in 1971. On October 17, 1992 he married Diane Klapatauskas at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.



John was a truck driver for Wausau Steel for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing and being a handyman around the house.



Survivors include his wife, Diane Pergolski, Rib Mountain, his daughter, Maria Pergolski, Appleton, his son, Shawn Pergolski, Appleton and his daughters, Harlie and RyLee, at home, his brothers, Richard (Darlene), Robert (Bonnie) both of Wausau, George (Liz) of Weston, Donald of Nevada, James (Katie) of Neenah, his sisters, Joanne (Jerry) Lang, Colleen (John) Stillwell, both of Wausau, Mary (Ralph) Henry, Tina Walters, both of Ypsilanti, MI, Sandra Daroci of Belleville, MI, brother-in-law and wife, Ray & LaVonne Klapatauskas, Wausau, sister-in-law and husband Donna & Vern Vetterkind, Rothschild and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edwin Pergolski Jr., sisters, Lois Luedtke, Louise Pergolski, Patricia Pergolski and Peggie Bartz and his brother-in-law, Wayne Walters.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia (AFTD). The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the family, friends and caregivers for their support during John's illness.