John Edwin Juedes
Skanee, Michigan - John Edwin Juedes, age 78, of Skanee, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L'Anse, MI. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 15, 1942, the son of the late Raymond and Isabelle (Borchardt) Juedes. John graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1960. He served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Crisis. John was employed at J.I. Case for many years and he owned a trucking and excavation company. He enjoyed motorcycle riding which included a road trip to Sturgis in 2014, being in the outdoors, boating, and he just liked to be busy.
John is survived by his loving family; his wife Janice, sons Troy (Missy) Juedes, Craig (Jodi) Juedes and Jeffrey Juedes (Charlene) all of Wisconsin, step children Patrick Wallin and Michele (John) Wienandt of Wisconsin, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, his only sibling, his sister Lana Bradfish of Rothschild, Lana's three sons, Alan, Arlin, Darrell and their families, John's favorite niece, Lana's daughter, Carla Corazalla, and many other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his loyal companion, his dog "Arrow". John was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Jacob Juedes, and his brother-in-law, Florian Bradfish.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Reid Funeral Service and Chapel, L'Anse, Michigan with Pastor Julie Belew officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service. Please wear a mask and remember to practice social distancing.
Graveside services and interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau at a later date.
John's obituary may also be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reidfuneralservicechapel.com
The Reid Funeral Service and Chapel, L'Anse has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.