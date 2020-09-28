1/1
John Edwin Juedes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edwin Juedes

Skanee, Michigan - John Edwin Juedes, age 78, of Skanee, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L'Anse, MI. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 15, 1942, the son of the late Raymond and Isabelle (Borchardt) Juedes. John graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1960. He served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Crisis. John was employed at J.I. Case for many years and he owned a trucking and excavation company. He enjoyed motorcycle riding which included a road trip to Sturgis in 2014, being in the outdoors, boating, and he just liked to be busy.

John is survived by his loving family; his wife Janice, sons Troy (Missy) Juedes, Craig (Jodi) Juedes and Jeffrey Juedes (Charlene) all of Wisconsin, step children Patrick Wallin and Michele (John) Wienandt of Wisconsin, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, his only sibling, his sister Lana Bradfish of Rothschild, Lana's three sons, Alan, Arlin, Darrell and their families, John's favorite niece, Lana's daughter, Carla Corazalla, and many other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his loyal companion, his dog "Arrow". John was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Jacob Juedes, and his brother-in-law, Florian Bradfish.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Reid Funeral Service and Chapel, L'Anse, Michigan with Pastor Julie Belew officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service. Please wear a mask and remember to practice social distancing.

Graveside services and interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau at a later date.

John's obituary may also be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reidfuneralservicechapel.com

The Reid Funeral Service and Chapel, L'Anse has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved