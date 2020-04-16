|
John "Jack" F. Kutil
Wausau - John "Jack" F Kutil, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
He was born August 17, 1933 in Wausau, son of the late John G and Antoinette (Bandock) Kutil. On January 27, 1954 he married Shirley Sanders. She survives.
Jack was a business owner in the Wausau area until his retirement, owning groceries stores (Jack's Country Market and Jackson's Foods) and fast food restaurants (Buddy's, Bunny's Lunch and The Korner).
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children John L (Rhonda), Kathy (Greg) Mayer, Mike (Laurie), David (Donna), Toni (Brian) Schmitt and Karen (Chad) Cochart, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Powers in 2007, brother Bob Kutil and sister Mary Lou Hall.
Private services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Mount View.
Memorials can be directed to the family or to Good News Project in Wausau.
Whether it was a witty joke, sharing a story about the way things used to be - especially the price of groceries - or singing a song he made up as he was singing it, Jack always had a way of putting a smile on the faces of his 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. They all have their own special memories of Grandpa Jack and will miss him dearly.
