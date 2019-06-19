John George Drengler, Jr.



Weston - John George Drengler, Jr. of Weston, passed away on June 15, 2019.



John was born in Wausau, WI on June 21, 1937 to the late John, Sr. and Magdalen (Ritger) Drengler. He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1955, where he was a distinguished multi-sport athlete.



He attended Marquette University and Stevens Point state college, where he played football. He also served in the U.S. Marines.



John and his wife Lois were married on August 27th, 1960. He spent 39 years working in sales and marketing for Wisconsin Public Service. He and his family lived in Wausau, Antigo and Merrill, WI over the course of his career.



John loved spending time with his family, often vacationing at the lakes of northern Wisconsin. He was active in his local community, teaching Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church, working with the United Way, acting in local theatre productions and being a relied upon donor for the Community Blood Center.



A lifelong sports enthusiast, John enjoyed golf with family and friends, as well as many years umpiring in fast-pitch softball leagues. He was also an avid reader, frequenting the local library for the latest mystery & intrigue novels.



John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois (Effa) Drengler, Weston, WI; his children John, III (Daryn) Drengler, Appleton, WI; Jane (Steve) Johnson, Naperville, IL, and his beloved grandchildren Kate and Ben Johnson. He is also survived by his sister Gwen (Randy) Borth and brothers Mike (Sue) Drengler and Andy (Diane) Drengler, Mosinee, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 22nd in the Chapel at the First United Methodist Church, 903 Third Street, Wausau, WI, starting at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will precede the service from 10:00 - 11:00, with a lunch to follow. The Rev. Ethan Larson will lead the celebration of his life.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Renaissance Health & Rehab Center and Aspirus Hospice Services for their compassionate and outstanding care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's honor may be given to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, Wausau, WI. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary