John H. Duir
Yorba Linda, CA - John H. Duir, "JACK", of Yorba Linda, California, passed away after a brief stay at St. Jude's Hospital in Fullerton, on his 92nd birthday on November 23, 2019 of congestive heart failure.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with service and reception at Messiah Lutheran Church 4861, Liverpool Street, Yorba Linda. Pastor Bob Mooney officiating.
Flowers are welcome or contributions can be made to the following favorite organizations John H. Duir believed in … Messiah Lutheran Church, www.messiahyl.com/generosity; The , ; Veterans of Foreign Wars, www,.org.
John was born in Mosinee, Wisconsin on November 23, 1927. He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1945 and at 17 became a cadet in the Army Specialized Training Program. Following the war John re-enlisted and was assigned to the Quartermaster Corps where he provided food, housing and clothing to displaced people, in Heidelberg, Germany. John also took time to play on the Army basketball team. He advanced to Staff Sergeant before marrying LaDonna, a Technical Sergeant with the WAC's. John was married to LaDonna on July 12, 1947 in Heidelberg, Germany; they were married 72 years.
John attended Oregon State College, on the GI Bill, and graduated in June 1954 with a Bachelor of Science of Engineering - Chemical, with honors.
John was hired by Union Oil Company in June 1954 as a chemical engineer. He retired with several patents and as Vice President of Process Technology and Licensing in 1992, 38 years later, having traveled the world to every continent accept Antarctica. After his retirement he volunteered weekly for eleven years at Long Beach Veteran's Hospital.
John is survived by his wife, LaDonna, daughters Mary Carbone and Jennifer Duir, and sons, John Duir and Dan Duir, granddaughters Summer, Cassandra, and Courtney and Sarah, grandsons, Chris, Tim and Alex, and five great grandchildren Austin, Morgan, Cruz, Noah, Griffin, and John's sister Rose Martin of Rothschild, Wisconsin.
John enjoyed fishing, golf and his vacation paradise in Havasu Palms for over forty years. A favorite pastime was feeding the abundant wild birds in his backyard and a good game of contract rummy.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019