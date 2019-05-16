|
|
John J. Baltus, age 67, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on May 11, 2019. In his final days of life, he was closely embraced with love by his daughter Caitlin and family members. He was born on June 8, 1951, to the late John and Rita Baltus in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Newman High School in Wausau and the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. John was an accomplished salesman. During his life, John carried many heavy burdens, but he always remained strong in faith and strong in his love for Caitlin.
In addition to his daughter, Caitlin Baltus of Madison; he is also survived by his sisters, Mary (Lee) Susa of Wisconsin Rapids, Maggie (Derek) McKay of Nokomis, FL, and Therese (Terry) Saunier of Janesville; and one brother Joseph Baltus of Rhinelander.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
In memory of John, please pray for kindness to everyone and a better understanding of mental health issues. A private family Mass of peace and love for John will be celebrated at St. Anne's Parish in Wausau. Memorials are being established in John's name for Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army, both in Wausau, Wisconsin. Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 16, 2019