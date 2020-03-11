|
John J. Binder Jr.
Wausau - John Jacob Binder Jr., 93, of Wausau, entered his heavenly resting place on March 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 27, 1926 in Monroe, Wisconsin to the late John and Esther (Goodman) Binder. Later, he moved to Tomahawk, Wisconsin. John married the love of his life, Donna Wilcox, on October 23, 1954 in Rhinelander. They chose to reside in Wausau and raise their four children. John was employed by Canteen Vending and later GB Vending for over 30 years. He retired at age 65.
John served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in 1950 to 1952. He was also a member of Foursquare Gospel Church for many years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Donna; sons, Gary (Mary) Binder of Schofield and David (Brenda) Binder of Wausau; daughters, Carma Czerwinski of St. Germain and Rita (John) Wakeen of Weston; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bradley, Teddy, and Wally; sisters, Marge, Nancy, and Sharyn; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Binder; sister, Carol; and uncle, Junior.
A funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until the time of service in the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 following the service. A luncheon will be held at Thrive Church (formerly Christian Assembly).
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Our entire family would like to thank the staff at Mt. View Care Center for the wonderful care of my husband and our father. Especially Duke and Sue, you are both gems.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020