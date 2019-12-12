|
John J. Sahr Jr.
Wausau - John J. Sahr Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born April 20, 1947 in Wausau, son of the late John Sr. and Elizabeth (Madden) Sahr. On December 2, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen J. Goetsch at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Together, they lovingly dedicated their lives to raising their two boys, Daniel and Kevin. Karen preceded him in death on June 20, 2012.
John joined the United States Marine Corps in 1965, serving in Vietnam and was awarded the purple heart and Presidential Unit Citation. John began his working career at J. I. Case in Schofield where he worked for over 20 years. He carried his love of mechanics and manufacturing to his shop at his home.
John's interests and hobbies included helping Karen with her flower gardens, spring vacations to North Carolina, attending NASCAR races, hunting and most of all spending time with Karen, Daniel and Kevin.
Survivors include, his two sons, Daniel and Kevin, Wausau; three siblings, Dale (Cindy) Sahr, Geneseo, IL, Judy (Mike) Pingel, Wausau and Jean Sahr, Wausau; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. William Grevatch will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Entombment will be at the Holy Angels Mausoleum in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019