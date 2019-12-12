Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Sahr Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Sahr Jr. Obituary
John J. Sahr Jr.

Wausau - John J. Sahr Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 20, 1947 in Wausau, son of the late John Sr. and Elizabeth (Madden) Sahr. On December 2, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen J. Goetsch at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Together, they lovingly dedicated their lives to raising their two boys, Daniel and Kevin. Karen preceded him in death on June 20, 2012.

John joined the United States Marine Corps in 1965, serving in Vietnam and was awarded the purple heart and Presidential Unit Citation. John began his working career at J. I. Case in Schofield where he worked for over 20 years. He carried his love of mechanics and manufacturing to his shop at his home.

John's interests and hobbies included helping Karen with her flower gardens, spring vacations to North Carolina, attending NASCAR races, hunting and most of all spending time with Karen, Daniel and Kevin.

Survivors include, his two sons, Daniel and Kevin, Wausau; three siblings, Dale (Cindy) Sahr, Geneseo, IL, Judy (Mike) Pingel, Wausau and Jean Sahr, Wausau; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. William Grevatch will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Entombment will be at the Holy Angels Mausoleum in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now