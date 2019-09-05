Resources
Wausau - John R. Jablonski (94) Wausau, WI passed away August 29, 2019.

He was born August 7, 1925 to John & Laura Jablonski and married Mildred Juedes on December 15, 1945 in Crystal Falls, MI. They had 5 children.

John was a World War II Army veteran, machinist and truck driver before retiring from Lotz Sand & Gravel in February 1980.

He was a lifetime VFW member and enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, gardening, fishing, polka music and playing card games.

John is survived by his spouse, Mildred; two sons, Michael (Bonnie-deceased), Mesa, AZ and Russell (Debra), Land O'Lakes, WI; one daughter, Nancy (David) Voigt, Tomahawk, WI; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard (Sally), and David; brother George and sister Sylvia.

The family will hold a private gathering.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
