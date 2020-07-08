1/1
John James Hanke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John James Hanke

Wausau - John James Hanke, 83, Wausau, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1937 to Burton James and Rose (Matuszak) Hanke.

He is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Steve) Petcher; one son, Burton (Sharon) Hanke; 3 step-sons, Bryon (Gail) Buhse, Bill Buhse, Bradley (Greta) Buhse all of Wausau and one brother David Hanke, Irma; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Hanke; and sister Marcella (James) Goetz and one grandchild.

John was a graduate of Wausau High School. He served in the U.S. Airforce. He worked for Wausau Homes for 39 years. He was a great provider, loving husband and father to all. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

At this time no funeral services will be held.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved