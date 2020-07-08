John James Hanke
Wausau - John James Hanke, 83, Wausau, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1937 to Burton James and Rose (Matuszak) Hanke.
He is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Steve) Petcher; one son, Burton (Sharon) Hanke; 3 step-sons, Bryon (Gail) Buhse, Bill Buhse, Bradley (Greta) Buhse all of Wausau and one brother David Hanke, Irma; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Hanke; and sister Marcella (James) Goetz and one grandchild.
John was a graduate of Wausau High School. He served in the U.S. Airforce. He worked for Wausau Homes for 39 years. He was a great provider, loving husband and father to all. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
At this time no funeral services will be held.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com