John J. Kasprak, 86, of Hatley, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born on February 8, 1933 in Norrie, the son of the late Martin and Martha (Szews) Kasprak.



On September 10, 1955, John was united in marriage to Rita Zillman at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2016.



John was a United States Army Veteran, proudly serving during the Korean War. He was an active member of the Hatley American Legion and the Elderon Memorial Post Veterans of Foreign Wars.



John was employed by Drott/JI Case for 28 years until his retirement. After retirement John enjoyed his hobby farm. He enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening and fishing and hunting. John and Rita loved traveling and took many trips together. They also loved polka music and attended many church picnics. John was an active member of St. Florian's Catholic Church and worked for many church picnics and other church functions. John had been a member of the Knights of Columbus in Rothschild, Hatley and was currently a member of the St. Isidore Council #5008, Tigerton.



Survivors include two sons, Allan (Dilene Sickler) Kasprak and Perry (Becky) Kasprak all of Hatley; grandchildren, Jeremy (Darlene) Kasprak, Jessica (Craig) Ostrowski, Jordan (Ashley) Kasprak and Devan (Tenille Karl) Kasprak; great-grandchildren, Sierra Kasprak, Jayden, Kylie and Addison Ostrowski and Max and Reese Kasprak and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Kasprak.



John was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother, Earl and brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Mary Zillman.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3PM until the time of Mass at the church.



Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019