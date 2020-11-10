1/1
John L. Kruit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Kruit

Town of Berlin - John L. Kruit, 86, Town of Berlin, went home to his Lord on November 8, 2020, while surrounded by his family at Aspirus Medford Hospital.

John is survived by his wife Joyce Kruit and his five children.

A funeral will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immanuel Baptist Church, 152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of services. Burial at Forestville Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, Samaritan's Purse, or a charity of your choice.

John's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the traveling nurses at Aspirus Medford Hospital for their care and compassion.

For the full obituary, please visit www.helke.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved