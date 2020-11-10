John L. Kruit
Town of Berlin - John L. Kruit, 86, Town of Berlin, went home to his Lord on November 8, 2020, while surrounded by his family at Aspirus Medford Hospital.
John is survived by his wife Joyce Kruit and his five children.
A funeral will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immanuel Baptist Church, 152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of services. Burial at Forestville Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, Samaritan's Purse, or a charity of your choice
.
John's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the traveling nurses at Aspirus Medford Hospital for their care and compassion.
