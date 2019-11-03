|
John "Jack" Lorge
Weston - John "Jack" Lorge, 88 of Weston, passed peacefully at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital on October 31, 2019. John was born January 6, 1931 in New London, WI to the late John and Dorothy Lorge.
Jack graduated from Wausau High School in 1949 where he met the love of his life, Beverly "Bev" Hartwig. Both Bev and Jack looked up from where they sat in the library and spotted each other. When Bev got up to leave, Jack followed her out. They married on August 26, 1950 at Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau.
Jack is survived by his children Karen Lorge, Stevens Point, John J. Lorge, Kronenwetter and Ronda Simons, Seattle, WA and "special daughter" Elizabeth Zurawski; grandchildren, Rhonda (Tom) Koch, Kara (Scott) Stankowski, Jacob (Karina) Simons, Lucas (Nicole) Simons, Brandon Lorge, Chelsea (Jacob) Newton, Ciarra Lorge and John Jordan Lorge (Gabby Lauder); great-grandchildren Riley Kruger (Morgan Nevers), Anya Kruger; Lainey, Kacey and Carter Koch; Austin and Cade Stankowski; Elijah and Evelyn Simons; Sam and Levi Newton. His parents and only sibling, Sandy Stebbins preceded him in death.
Jack's employment career began as a lineman for Wisconsin Public Service in 1950. Climbing poles in Wisconsin's freezing winters pushed him to take classes in Business Administration, Marketing and Advertising through the University of Wisconsin. He began his lifelong success in sales with Curtainwall in the late 1950s. His successes at Wilke Metal, Marmet Corporation and Greenheck of Wausau led to his biggest success as a self-employed Franchised Dealer for Wausau Homes for many years selling over 300 homes, 5 duplexes and 4 apartment buildings. He was most proud of a 97 residential acre subdivision he developed in the Weston area. He rounded off his career in sales by becoming self-employed in window replacements and owner of an apartment building and several duplexes.
He was a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Reserves, member of the Elks Club, Wausau Country Club and American Legion. Jack was Director of Inter-City Bank for many years and an avid member of several business boards.
Jack and Bev enjoyed their 69 years of marriage traveling in the US and Europe with friends, camping, golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling, playing cards and most of all spending time with family. His sharp wit and memory kept him entertaining everyone with his jokes through the very last day of his long life.
Jack's questioning mind and strong faith in God caused him to change Christian denominations several times in his life. He spent later years of his life within the Baptist faith. His personal Bible is full of underlining, highlighting, and comments.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9 as 12 pm at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019