John "Jack" Ludkey
Wausau - John "Jack" Eagan Ludkey has closed the door from his earthly life on Monday, December 16, 2019 and entered the glorious kingdom of his Lord and Savior, where his soul will live forever. We commend his spirit to eternal life as we remember his time with us.
John was born on September 28, 1928 to Richard and Myrtle Ludkey and grew up in Edgar, Wisconsin. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Army and served his country as a medic in Korea. During his service he received a number of medals for his bravery and heroic work assisting and helping save his fellow soldiers. After his discharge he returned to work at Wausau Insurance Company for 40 years as a forms designer and specialist. His leisure time was spent hunting, fishing, golfing, and of course, the Packers.
He married the love of his life, Marcella Belter, on May 2, 1953. John was very proud of the life he built with Marcie and together they raised four children, Jeffrey (Janell), Terri (Robert) Wiederhoeft, Jay, and Jody (Charlotte). He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Jared, Tiffany, Adam, Amy, Kaycie, and Mitchell; and four great-grandchildren, Lillie, Sidney, Cullen, and Eliza. John's family was his greatest joy. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Myrtle; brother, Robert; and son, Jeffrey. John is now enjoying his new life in Christ with those family and friends that have passed before him.
John may be gone in body but his spirit lives on, and we remember him well with those memories we hold dear to our hearts. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when the Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Military honors will follow provided by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10.
The family requests that memorials be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church or to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. The care John received from his special caregivers gave him comfort and companionship in his final days. We thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their support and loving care to John.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019