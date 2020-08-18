1/1
John Morris
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Morris

Mosinee - John W. Morris, 80, Mosinee, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Knowlton, the son of the late Donald and Anna (Cincera) Morris. He married Susan Josiger on Oct. 22, 1960, at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

John graduated from Mosinee High School, class of 1957, where he was a member of the FFA. After high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1957-1959. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 8280, Peplin, WI, where he served as Commander. After the Military, John retuned to Wisconsin where he worked for Badger Breeder in Denmark from 1961-1964. John returned to Mosinee in 1964, beginning a 38-year long career at the Mosinee Papermill, retiring in 2001. In addition to working in the paper mill, John operated a dairy farm in Knowlton. He grew the family farm to a 100-cow herd prior to retirement in 2005.

John had a passion for farming, gardening, Polka music, Fox News, and traveling the US and abroad with his wife, Susan. He was also a licensed auctioneer and enjoyed being a Ring Man at Wisconsin Valley Fair for many years while watching his children and grandchildren exhibit their market animals.

In his free time, you would see John and Susan taking a ride to visit with his many friends at local establishments.

Survivors include his four children, Robin (Kathy) Morris, Mosinee, Tammy (Seth) Fochs, Mosinee, Michelle (Kevin) Loken, Appleton, and Wanda (Kory) Pecha, Mosinee; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Amber (Michael), Austin, Anna, Jack, Sam, Adam, Julia and Allison; one great grandson, on the way; and two siblings, Frank (Marge) Morris and James (Sandy) Morris, all of Mosinee. He was preceded in death by one brother, Lovell Morris, and four sisters, Evelyn Harvonek, Dorothy Lane, Mary Jane Machak and Donna VanderWaal.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, and again from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The burial will be held at the Knowlton Cemetery following the service and all public is welcome. A luncheon will be held at the Lake Dubay Lion's Club following the burial.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sharon Stake, Jane Ziemanski, DNP, and Ascension Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beste Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Beste Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Burial
Knowlton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with John and Susan. They would come up our deer camp the first Sunday and stay the night. Monday morning we would have Susan wonderful chili. Going to miss John.
Keith Peterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved