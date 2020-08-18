John Morris
Mosinee - John W. Morris, 80, Mosinee, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Knowlton, the son of the late Donald and Anna (Cincera) Morris. He married Susan Josiger on Oct. 22, 1960, at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.
John graduated from Mosinee High School, class of 1957, where he was a member of the FFA. After high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1957-1959. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 8280, Peplin, WI, where he served as Commander. After the Military, John retuned to Wisconsin where he worked for Badger Breeder in Denmark from 1961-1964. John returned to Mosinee in 1964, beginning a 38-year long career at the Mosinee Papermill, retiring in 2001. In addition to working in the paper mill, John operated a dairy farm in Knowlton. He grew the family farm to a 100-cow herd prior to retirement in 2005.
John had a passion for farming, gardening, Polka music, Fox News, and traveling the US and abroad with his wife, Susan. He was also a licensed auctioneer and enjoyed being a Ring Man at Wisconsin Valley Fair for many years while watching his children and grandchildren exhibit their market animals.
In his free time, you would see John and Susan taking a ride to visit with his many friends at local establishments.
Survivors include his four children, Robin (Kathy) Morris, Mosinee, Tammy (Seth) Fochs, Mosinee, Michelle (Kevin) Loken, Appleton, and Wanda (Kory) Pecha, Mosinee; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Amber (Michael), Austin, Anna, Jack, Sam, Adam, Julia and Allison; one great grandson, on the way; and two siblings, Frank (Marge) Morris and James (Sandy) Morris, all of Mosinee. He was preceded in death by one brother, Lovell Morris, and four sisters, Evelyn Harvonek, Dorothy Lane, Mary Jane Machak and Donna VanderWaal.
A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, and again from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The burial will be held at the Knowlton Cemetery following the service and all public is welcome. A luncheon will be held at the Lake Dubay Lion's Club following the burial.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sharon Stake, Jane Ziemanski, DNP, and Ascension Hospice.
