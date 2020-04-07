Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
John P. Atkinson

John P. Atkinson Obituary
John P. Atkinson

Weston - John Paul Atkinson, 78, Mosinee, formerly of Weston, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston.

He was born June 18, 1941 in Stoughton, WI, son of the late Ralph and Agnes (Hovey) Atkinson. On April 4, 1970, he married the love of his life, JoAnn Ruth Scholl. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2018.

In his younger years, John worked for Marathon Electric Corp. in Wausau, then drove truck for Wausau Homes and Kolbe and Kolbe, until his retirement at the age of 75. John will be deeply missed by his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his three children, Ricky, Amy and Peter Atkinson; and two grandchildren, Marissa and Austin Atkinson.

Besides his parents and wife, JoAnn, he was preceded in death by his brother, Walter.

A private graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

A private graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
