John P. Blaskowski
John Peter Blaskowski, Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother and friend died May 4th, 2020. His parents, John and Theresa welcomed the birth of their son John on January 18, 1933, in Wausau. At the age of two, they moved to the Town of Maine to farm. John and his siblings and his life-long friend Elroy Ruechel attended Pleasant View, a one room elementary school on Highway U. John worked on the family farm until he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He spent 8 months at Fort Lewis, WA followed by 16 months at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage Alaska as part of the 867 Anti-Aircraft Battery. After the Service, John returned to Wausau where he retired from Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill, Rothschild WI after 42 years.
John was not one to talk about his passions in life, but he had them. He relished the opportunities to pick berries whether it was blackberries in the wild, strawberries at local farms, cherries of Door County, blueberries of Bayfield or raspberries of Lake DuBay. Another passion was fishing. At 86, he was still climbing into the boat ready to cast a line. He would not be finished cleaning one batch when he was already asking "when are we going fishing". Cutting firewood was also a lifelong activity of immense enjoyment, starting as a kid on the farm and continuing until well into his 80's. Either using an axe, a chainsaw or wood splitter, it did not matter as long as he was in the woods. He also had a passion for 2 food items, Sam's Pizza and ice cream. All other pizzas were compared to Sam's, some close calls but Sam's sausage & mushroom never lost. His day was not complete without ice cream. His favorite brand, Chocolate Shoppe of Madison. As for favorite flavor, he had many. John also had a nickname that he did not know about, by some he was called Johnny Depot. If one was working on a project, and needed a gadget, a piece of hardware, or a particular tool, it was a good idea to check with John prior to heading to Home Depot. As he would often have more choices and better quality items tucked away somewhere in his basement or garage. John also liked sports, basketball, volleyball, football, baseball or softball, women's or men's, attending or watching on TV, be it high school, Badgers, Brewers, or Packers. Lastly, he always said yes when it came time to help his children with a project - moving, repairing, installing, or constructing. He was always willing to get his hands dirty.
John married Darlene Wilichowski on September 28, 1957. She proceeded him in death in 2012. He will forever be remembered by his son Gary (favorite daughter in-law, Diane) of Sun Prairie WI, daughter Diane (Steve) Gilbertson of Madison WI, daughter Nancy (favorite son-in-law Dave) Larson, Wausau, WI and son Daniel Blaskowski, Wausau, WI. John was blessed with one granddaughter, Olivia Larson, with whom he played many games of Rummy only interrupted by visits with her to area ice cream stands.
He is further survived by sister, Dorothy Keska, brother, Florian, sister, Mary Jane Burish, brother, Clarence (Judy), and brother, Theodore (Suzanne).
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa(Adamski), brother Leonard(Gertrude), brother Raymond(Delores), sister Delores(Eugene) Bzdawka, sister-in-law Jill Blaskowski, brother-in-law, Edward Burish, sister Veronica(Norman) Lepak, and sister Irene Blaskowski.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral Mass was held May 16, 2020, at St Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. A public celebration of John's life will be held a later date.
Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army of Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020