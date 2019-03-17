Services
John R. Linder


Hortonville - John Robert Linder, 52, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born August 3, 1966 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. John is the son of John and Carol (Erdmann) Linder.

John grew up in the Wausau - Schofield area. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and he referred to himself as their #1 fan. John loved all animals, especially his dog, Cricket.

John is survived by his two daughters: Britney Linder, Green Bay; Brianna Linder (Josh) Wausau; two grandchildren: Carson and Noah; his mother, Carol, Weston; sister, Judy (Edmund) Poillion, Green Bay; a niece, Lindsey Seubert, Green Bay; his significant other, Diane Baumgart; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his father, John; and a granddaughter, Addison.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

John's family would like to thank both the staff of St. Elizabeth hospital and to Diane for her loving care of John.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
