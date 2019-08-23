|
John R. Schultz
New Ulm - John R. Schultz, age 84 of New Ulm died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
Funeral service will be 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Pastor Nathan Scharf will officiate, and burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in New Ulm.
Visitation will be from 9-11 am on Saturday at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm.
John is survived by his wife, Theckla Schultz of New Ulm; his daughters, Deborah (Rev. Jonathan) Voss of Remus, Michigan, Theckla (Kevin) Cortez of Sparta, Wisconsin, Naomi (Nathan) Raddatz of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Ann Marie (Adam) Grocholski of Plymouth; his sons, Nathan (Shelly) Schultz of Plymouth, Rev. Thomas (Jennifer) Schultz of Palatine, Illinois; his 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lorene (Ronald) Jandt of Sparta, Wisconsin; his brother, Roland (Genevieve) Schultz of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and his many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mathilda Bryski; his brother, Lynn Schultz; three infant daughters, Sarah, Miriam, Beth Ann; his daughter-in-law, Valerie Schultz; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Theckla and Elmer Brunner.
John Richard Schultz was born May 20, 1935, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Joseph and Mathilda Schultz. He was baptized into the faith in 1935 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin. John attended grade school at Christian Day Schools in Kenosha, the Friedens Lutheran School for grade 9, Kenosha LHS for his sophomore year, Milwaukee LHS for his junior year, and was a 1953 graduate from Martin Luther High School in New Ulm. John later received his degree in teaching from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm in 1957. On August 4, 1957, John was united in marriage with Theckla Violet Brunner at Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville, Wisconsin. John's first call to teach brought him to the Immanuel Lutheran School in Medford, Wisconsin where he taught 5th grade and coached from 1957-58. From 1958-61, John served as principal and taught grades 5-8 and also worked as the choir director, organist, and coach at St. John's Lutheran School in Wood Lake, Minnesota. From 1961-78, John served as the principal, teacher, organist, choir director and coach at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. It was during this time that John attained his Master's Degree in Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Later in 1978, John accepted the call to start Northland Lutheran High School in the Merrill, Wausau, and Rhinelander area in Wisconsin. This was a wonderful challenge in his life starting a school "from scratch", but also provided many blessings as he served there as administrator for 13 years. John eventually received his call to Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School in New Ulm in 1991, where he became the administrator and religion teacher. It was at MVL where John eventually retired from in 2000. John and Theckla enjoyed their retirement living in New Ulm where the couple was able to enjoy countless concerts and activities at MVL and MLC and serve as devout members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Lord granted John and Theckla 62 beautiful years of marriage, raising their six children, and enjoyed getting to watch their 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren grow. Although the Lord gave John a heavy cross to bear with his physical affliction for the past 25 years, all praise and thanks are given to God for the privilege to serve Him and to guide the lambs in His flock. All glory be to God and blessed be John's legacy.
Memorials are preferred to MVL High School, Northland Lutheran High School, or the donor's choice.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019