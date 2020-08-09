1/1
John Schellpfeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Schellpfeffer

Merrill - John M. Schellpfeffer, age 56, of Merrill passed away in his home on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1964 to Gerald "Jerry" and Jeanette (Wendorff) Schellpfeffer.

John continued his education after high school attending UW Madison and Northern Illinois University Law School. He had a passion for the law and practiced in north central Wisconsin for most of his career. John also served as Lincoln county district attorney before starting his own practice. He was a proud Wisconsin sports fan, inheriting his enthusiasm from his parents. John had a fondness for fish and proudly showed his favorites in an aquarium at home. He was also a life-long dog lover and most recently the proud owner of two cats. John left us too soon and will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his loving children: Anna, Joshua, and Jacob, mother: Jeanette, siblings: Jeri Jay (Mark Reynolds), Mark (Julia), Bill, and many other relatives & friends.

John is preceded in death by his father; Gerald "Jerry" Schellpfeffer.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life for John in Madison, WI at a later date.

If you would like to honor John's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to be made to the American Heart Association.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved