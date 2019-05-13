|
|
John "Abe" Stahmer
Wausau - On Sunday, May 5, 2019, John "Abe" Stahmer, passed away at the age of 76. John was born on August 13, 1942, in Wausau, WI, to the late Dr. Albert and Margaret (Lemke) Stahmer. He graduated from Wausau High and then received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, his Masters in Counseling from The University of Wisconsin-Stout, and his second Masters in Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Jane (Oemichen) Stahmer in 1972 and together raised two sons, John and Chris Stahmer.
John is survived by the State of Wisconsin, Jane, Clear Lake, Putter Palace, his two sons, John and Chris, along with their wives, Shannon and Christie; grandchildren, Henry, Weston, and Blair; his sister, Marilyn Piehl; and his brothers, Albert (Heinie) and Henry (Charles) Stahmer. John was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Albert and Margaret Stahmer, many aunts and uncles, and most notably, his dear Aunt Ruth Hirsch, Uncle Elroy Hirsch, Uncle Wes Stahmer, and Aunt Bell Stahmer.
John was an enthusiast of life; he had an almost strangely positive and uniquely infectious attitude. He always found himself in his element. The family referred to him as the politician on the campaign trail but never actually running for office or the traveling salesman that didn't have a product to sell. We were wrong, he was simply doing what he did best, which was representing the human spirit. John was the Tomahawk High School principal for many years where he loved his faculty, staff, and students and was loved by them in return. He was an inspiration to us all as he exemplified being defined by a positive attitude and living in the moment.
Almost everyone enjoys music, but John always thought he should be a member of the band. On more than one occasion he found himself not only being a member of the band, but the lead member before the night was over.
He loved cars, but specifically Mercedes, and even more specifically, a very special 300 SL, Chris-Craft Boats, mahogany wood, both good and bad coffee, unexpected friends, the perfect ice cube, cooking his own steak, drinking martinis, vodka, and later gin, big fireplaces, keeping secrets, the bakery, the butcher, the liquor store, football, hunting, church, Hawaii, good deals, but Clear Lake above all else.
He lived life exactly the way he wanted and tended to show up on his own time "Stahmer Time" as well. He was one of the lucky ones who truly left with no regrets. His life did indeed have two chapters as he would say, "before I was injured vs after," but he only had one way of approaching life which was with positivity and a uniform zest for life.
Twelve years ago, he survived a catastrophic injury only to relearn to talk, then walk, and then love life again all while yielding his infamous smile. However, on Sunday, May 5, even his hope, which was eternal, had finally started to fade. He left behind a legacy which we will forever remember.
The culmination of his life and gentle soul will always remind us to follow his lead; enjoy the ride, make the best of a crappy circumstance, be friendly to a fault, take chances in life if the reward is sweet, and don't be afraid to get out there. He will always have a clean shave, tucked in shirt, and a smile ready for his next big adventure. He will not be easily forgotten and will always be sorely missed.
Funeral Services for John Stahmer will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 1:30 PM, at the United Methodist Church in Tomahawk. Pastor In Sun Lee will officiate. The family will receive friends for Visitation on Tuesday, May 14, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Generations Funeral Home, and again on Wednesday, at the church, from 12:30 PM until the time of Services at 1:30 PM. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Memorials are appreciated to Friends of Clear Lake or the United Methodist Church. View John's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 13, 2019