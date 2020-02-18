|
John Stanley Czarnecki, Sr.
Rothschild - John S. Czarnecki Sr., 59, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home in Rothschild.
John was born in Cudahy, Wisconsin on August 28, 1960, the son of Barbara Caszar and Richard Czarnecki. John served his country in the US Army in field artillery. After the army he became an over the road truck driver and hit a million miles driven.
John is survived by three children Kristin Labine, John Czarnecki, Jr. (Ciara Thomas), and Ian (Stephanie) Czarnecki; one stepson Andre (Drew) Bright; his mother Barbara; siblings Margaret, Georgette, and Joseph; 12 grandchildren who all loved their "grandpa with a beard" dearly; aunt Irene Slivicki; and co-parent Dawn Bright. He is also survived by his many friends and his longtime girlfriend, Claudette. He is preceded in death by his father, one brother and two sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Mark Catholic Parish, 602 Military Road, Rothschild. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Following, John will be laid to rest at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Mosinee at 2:00 pm.
Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020