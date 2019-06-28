|
|
John Szarkowitz
Mosinee - John J. Szarkowitz, 80, of Mosinee, died peacefully at home on June 25th, 2019, surrounded by his family and with the support of Interim Hospice. John fought bravely against pancreatic cancer for much of the past year.
John was born on August 24th, 1938, to Helen and Joseph Szarkowitz. He is survived by his wife, Dorene (Rena); and two daughters: Lisa (Pete) Hanson and Amy (Rob) Walters. He was the proud grandfather of Jacob Ostrowski, Jasmine Ostrowski and Jett Walters. He is also survived by three sisters: Jean (Paul) Senoraske, JoAnn (Doug) Apland, Linda (Tom) Fischer; two brothers: Bill Szarkowitz and Bruce (Kathy) Szarkowitz. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin Szarkowitz.
John served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960. He served on the USS Forrestal in the Mediterranean Sea for most of those years. Following his time in the Navy, he had a long career as a certified welder. He retired from Weyerhaeuser after working there for 44 years. John was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #8733 of Mosinee. He dedicated 10 years on the Mosinee City Council as an Alderman and was also a volunteer firefighter for Rothschild.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in John's name for cancer research.
Memorial services will be held at Good News Church in Mosinee on Saturday June 29th, 2019. Visitation 9:00am, funeral 11:00am, with full Military Honors to follow. The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 28, 2019