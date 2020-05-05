|
John Werner
John Werner, 99, Marathon, passed from this life on Tuesday May 5, 2020, at the Hospice House, Wausau.
He was born January 28, 1921, in Marathon, son of the late Andrew and Frances (Wunder) Werner. John was a dedicated, lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Halder and farmed in the town of Emmet for many years, prior to his retirement.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews; Rev. James (Stephanie) Werner, Watertown, David (Jamie) Werner, Ladysmith, Joan (Rev. Paul) Alliet, Appleton, Sister Fran Sulzer FSPA, Park Ridge, Illinois, Judy (Don) McCormack, Lake Elsinore, Calif., Kenneth (Christine) Sulzer, Mosinee, Mary (Dave) Haka, Florence, Ariz., Gary (Mary) Sulzer, Mosinee, Tom (Kay) Sulzer, Eleva and several grand nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by two siblings, Clara Sulzer and Edward Werner.
A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Private Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Marathon.
Visitation will be on Saturday May 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects are asked to practice social distancing and keep the State recommendation of 10 or less individuals present at one time in mind. Your patience is requested as measures will be taken to abide by the special guidelines currently in place.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Aspirus Hospice House staff for the kindness extended to John during his time there.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020