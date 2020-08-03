John ZeidlerRingle - John Zeidler of Ringle passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 73 with his family at his side. He was under the care of Ascension Hospice Care.John was born on November 23, 1946 to the late Ted and Grace (Wright) Zeidler of Wausau. On September 24, 1977 he was united in marriage to Connie Seis at the St Ambrose Episcopal Church in Antigo.John graduated from Wausau High School in 1964. He served in the US Army from January 1965 to June 1967.He drove over the road for 35 years for Schneider National out of Green Bay, Jarp Industries of Schofield, and as a owner operator for Elite Carriers of Merrill retiring in 2013.He enjoyed playing pool, golfing, bowling, fishing and racing. He raced stock cars in the 70's at State Park Speedway and also in Tomahawk and was also active in his children's flat track motorcycle racing activities with traveling on weekends to flat track motorcycle races in Wisconsin and surrounding states. He was also active in the Central Wisconsin Ice Racing Association helping his children with their ice racing and as a scoring official.His biggest pride and joy was his granddaughter Reese. He enjoyed their time together especially cookie baking time. She always put a big smile on his face.Survivors are his wife Connie, children TJ of Ringle, Mark of Wausau, and Becki of Wausau. His granddaughter Reese, and mom Brittney. brother Ted (Lois) Zeidler of Weston, and sister Karen Fischer of Wausau, Mother-in-law Mary Seis of Antigo, Sister-in-law Linda (Terry) Leffel of Antigo, and Brother-in-law Dennis (Lori) Seis of Antigo, and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Harold Seis, and brother-in-law Robert Seis.There are no funeral services currently planned. Cremation Services were provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society, Schofield. A Remembrance gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.