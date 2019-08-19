|
|
Josef Burger
Wausau - Josef Burger, of Wausau, passed away on August 10th, 2019, at the age of 94. Born November 24, 1924, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, to Josef Burger and Zdenka (Dewetterova) Burgerova.
Josef (Joe) completed high school in 1944 at the Akademicke Gymnasium in Prague, and then studied law at Charles University in Prague, until his studies ended with the communist take over of Czechoslovakia. In 1948, Josef came to the USA and resumed his education, joining his sister Maria at Montana State College in Bozeman, where he attained a BS in History in 1951. After graduation, he was deported to Australia due to immigration quota levels in the US Immigration system. Joe lived in Sydney, Australia, for four years, and set up a business selling sandwiches while he patiently waited for his US immigration request to be processed.
Josef returned to the United States with the assistance of his dear sister Maria, who was earning her PhD at the University of Wisconsin - Madison; he became a US citizen in 1958. While studying for a doctorate in Political Science at UW-Madison, he met classmate Angela S. Brown, who became the love of his life. They married in 1960 and shared their love of life and joy in each other for the next six decades.
After completing his PhD in Political Science, Josef enjoyed a prestigious career spanning 32 years as a Professor of International Politics, specializing in International Relations. His entire career was spent with the University of Wisconsin - Extension System, the majority of this time at the Waukesha, WI, campus, until his retirement in 1992. He is held in high regard by many of his students, to whom he dedicated his career. Many of them remain his friends to this day.
Josef and Angela bought a historic Victorian home in Wausau to raise their growing family of five children, and in the early 1970s started dabbling in beef and sheep farming, naming the farm property east of Merrill "Michnice West" to honor the family farm of his childhood. In addition, Josef ran for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th district in 1974, after campaigning with his family.
After retirement, Josef enjoyed extensive traveling around the world, both with his beloved wife Angela and occasionally with his children. When possible, everyone would join in to share the adventures. His last international trip was to Mexico in January 2019, and he had future trips in planning. Josef visited all of earth's continents except Antarctica. His life-long love of model trains refreshed itself in retirement; with aid from family members, he built two automated multi-level railroads, to the great joy of his family and the grandkids (especially Alec, who would slip away to enjoy the delights of model railroading). Josef treasured his beautiful home; with Angela, he restored the home, added furnishings from around the world, and installed many flowering shrubs and gardens to the estate over the years.
The healthcare teams at Aspirus Wausau Hospital often cared for Josef; the staff regularly remembered him. The Burger family would like all care teams and lab staff at Aspirus, as well as Josef's physician Dr. William Johnston, to know how highly Dad spoke of them during every encounter, whether it was a simple clinic or an E.R. visit. In addition, Josef received home care through Interim Healthcare, and considered his caregivers to be family.
Josef is preceded by his father and mother, brother-in-law Eda Cmunt, sister Zdenka, sister Maria, and finally his wife and partner, Angela. Josef is survived by his five children: Josef of Madison, WI, Katherina (Timothy O'Brien) of Cokato, MN, John of Madison, WI, Charles (Tara Miller) of Wausau, WI, Victoria of Green Bay, WI, and his five grandchildren, the beloved progeny of Charles and Tara: Elizabeth, Jack, Ryan, Alec and Sophia.
Memorial services will be held: August 24th with visitation 10-11AM and service 11-Noon. Lunch Noon - 1PM. Highland Community Church Weston, 6615 County Road J
Weston, WI 54476. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josef's name to would be appreciated.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019