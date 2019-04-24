Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
2502 11th St
Eau Claire, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
2502 11th St,
Eau Claire, WI
Joseph F. "Joe" Reigel Obituary
Joseph F. "Joe" Reigel

Eau Claire - Joseph F. "Joe" Reigel, age 87, of Eau Claire, WI, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Dove Healthcare - West.

Joe was born August 16, 1931, in Marshfield, WI, to the late Joseph and Beryl (Goddard) Reigel. He graduated from Marshfield High School. Joe married Gloria Clason on February 27, 1960, in Marshfield. Joe worked as a union electrician for many years. He was a long time member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved helping at the church for different events. Joe enjoyed anything outdoors, including hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Marty (Marlene) Reigel of Rockland, WI, Lisa (Michael) Reigel-Zeug of Rehoboth, MA, Linda Howard of Verona, WI, and Joe (Jean) Reigel of Bangor, WI; grandchildren, Rainia, Myria, Audrey, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Edmond and Charlotte; and brother, Arthur Reigel of Marshfield.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; and 7 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
