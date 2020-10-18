1/1
Joseph P. Berndt
Joseph P. Berndt

St. Petersburg, FL - Joseph "Joe" P. Berndt, 59, of St. Petersburg, FL, died September 25, 2020. He was born April 4, 1961 in Wausau, to Joanne and the late Robert Berndt.

Joe graduated from the UW Eau Claire and pursued a career in sales. He worked in Wausau, Appleton, Columbus, OH and most recently in St. Petersburg, FL.

Joe loved coming home to visit with family, friends and playing cards. He had many hobbies, but he had a true passion for gardening, flowers and genealogy.

His father, Robert Berndt, precedes Joe in death.

His Mother, Joanne of Wausau and seven siblings survives Joe. Suzanne (Michael) Klos of Milford, MI, Paul (Amy) Berndt of Kronenwetter, Sharon (Don) Tinjum, Laura Berndt, Michael (Pam) Berndt, David Berndt, Teresa (Jamie) Rihn all of Wausau. His eleven beloved nieces & nephews and four great nephews & niece also survive him.

A private family celebration of Joe's life, on Oct 24, 2020 at St. Mathews Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to local food pantries in Joe's honor. Many thanks to St. Anthony's Hospital staff and friends at Winston Gateway Condos.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
