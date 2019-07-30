|
Joseph R. Bjortvedt
Wausau - Joseph (Joe) R. Bjortvedt, 61 passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born on May 14, 1958 to the late Walter and Geneva (Moran) Bjortvedt. While living in Colorado, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy (Berens) Bjortvedt on June 9, 1984 at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Collins, CO. They later moved to Wisconsin to join family and raised two sons. Joe worked in various sales positions and was known for his welcoming smile and great sense of humor. He inspired many people with his positive attitude and zest for life. He was a loving and hardworking husband and father who enjoyed time with his family. He loved tackling projects and maintaining his investment properties throughout Wausau. His favorite times were spent at the family cottage on Lake Somo in Tomahawk as well as camping and fishing at Franklin Lake. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Denver Broncos and Packers. He brought laughter and fun times at family gatherings and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 35 years and two sons Bradley and Andrew of Wausau, his father-in-law Cyril Berens, sister Paula Smith and brothers Larry and Danny. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law Merle Berens and sister-in-law Cindy Bjortvedt. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Fri. August 2, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Visitation begins at 4:00p.m. You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019