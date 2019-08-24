|
Joseph Stark
Mosinee - Joseph W. Stark Jr, 75, Mosinee, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1944, the son of the late Joseph Sr and Theresa (Jansen)Stark. He married Barbara Ahles on Sept. 20, 1969 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee.
Joe was known for his love for his family and the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who took many trips to Alaska. His greatest pride was his wife, three daughters and grandchildren. He taught his daughters many life lessons. Some of them being the importance of family and loving one another. "You don't have to like one another but you do have to love one another," and how with hard work and perseverance you can achieve anything. These and many other life lessons are being taught to his grandchildren and they will carry on his legacy.
Survivors, besides his wife, Barbara, include his three daughters, Terri Neiter, Green Bay, Becky (Josh) Cunningham, Fort Meyers, FL, and Sue Ann (Bruce Jr) Hintz, Mosinee; seven grandchildren, Claire Neiter, Mya & Joseph Paul Cunningham, and Delphine, Evelyn, Sylvia & Bruce III Hintz. He is preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Paul Neiter and Frank Chernutan Jr.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 24, 2019