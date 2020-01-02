Services
Joshua J. King


1981 - 2019
Joshua J. King Obituary
Joshua J. King

San Francisco - Joshua J. King 38, of San Francisco CA, passed away at his home on December 26th, 2019. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Josh was born January 23rd, 1981 in Wausau WI. Josh is survived by his parents John B. King and Judith A. King, one sister Gina (Josh) White, a brother Jeffery D. King, Paternal Grandparents Bernard King and Norma Jean King. He is also survived by Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents Adolph Mussatti and Viola Mussatti and a dear Uncle, Robert Nichols.

Josh was deeply loved by so many and his "California family" has shown us an outpouring of love and support in addition to holding a memorial service in California for Josh. We can never thank you enough. A Memorial Service for Josh will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the humane society of your choice
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
