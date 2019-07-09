|
Joy Ann Strey
Wausau - Joy Ann (Kluessendorf) Strey, 72, Wausau, died on Friday July 5th, 2019, after a long illness.
Joy was born on November 21, 1946, to the late Fred and Dorothy Kluessendorf in Waukesha, WI. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1965. She was married to Lowell Strey from December, 1967 until his passing earlier this year.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband Lowell and her son Carl.
She is survived by her daughter Stacy and two brothers, Joel and Jerry Kluessendorf.
No services are planned.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019