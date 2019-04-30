Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Saviors National Catholic Church
Mosinee, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Saviors National Catholic Church
Mosinee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Balge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Balge


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Balge Obituary
Joyce Balge

Mosinee - Joyce E. Balge, 87, Mosinee, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Nov. 14, 1931, the daughter of Steve and Isabell (Akey) Kaskavitch. She Married William J. Balge on July 9, 1954, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2013

Joyce was a proud homemaker who enjoyed cooking and was great at it. She loved spending time with family and friends, fishing with her husband, and traveling to the casino.

Survivors include two children, LuAnn (Garret) Teske, and James (Bonnie) Balge, both of Mosinee; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie (Jim) Krieg, Mosinee, and Charlene (Harold) Stillman, Wausau; a sister-in-law, Patricia (Nick) Tomovich, West Allis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Our Saviors National Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Marion Talaga will officiate. Burial will be in Our Savior Cemetery, town of Reid. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com

The Family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital's ICU and Dr. William Johnston for their compassion and wonderful care of Joyce.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now