Joyce Balge
Mosinee - Joyce E. Balge, 87, Mosinee, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born Nov. 14, 1931, the daughter of Steve and Isabell (Akey) Kaskavitch. She Married William J. Balge on July 9, 1954, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2013
Joyce was a proud homemaker who enjoyed cooking and was great at it. She loved spending time with family and friends, fishing with her husband, and traveling to the casino.
Survivors include two children, LuAnn (Garret) Teske, and James (Bonnie) Balge, both of Mosinee; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie (Jim) Krieg, Mosinee, and Charlene (Harold) Stillman, Wausau; a sister-in-law, Patricia (Nick) Tomovich, West Allis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Our Saviors National Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Marion Talaga will officiate. Burial will be in Our Savior Cemetery, town of Reid. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
The Family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital's ICU and Dr. William Johnston for their compassion and wonderful care of Joyce.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019