Joyce Dustrude
Joyce Elaine Dustrude, age 86, Wausau, formerly of Rhinelander, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Applegate Terrace Assisted Living in Wausau. She was born March 9, 1934 in Rhinelander to the late Elroy and Alma (Hartman) McKenzie.
Joyce met her husband Robert (Bob) in Wausau where she worked at the telephone company. Bob was beginning his career as a Pharmacist and charmed her on a date at Wally's Wonder Bar. After marrying in 1959, they spent a couple years in Iron Mountain, MI before settling in Wausau to raise their family. They were married 60 years before Bob's passing last August.
Besides spending time alongside Bob at the Wausau Elks 248 Club, Joyce enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, reading, and decorating her home. Joyce had an eye for home decorating and design, and kept a beautiful home for her family.
Above all, Joyce's pride and joy was her family. In her early years, she was the mom who taxied her own kids and her kids' friends from here to there, and whose home was where kids and their friends would congregate. Later after Darcy and Mark started their families, "Grandma's house" became a treasured place for the six grandchildren. Joyce always greeted the grandchildren with love, hugs and special gifts- besides that certain drawer in the kitchen well-stocked with chocolate and bazooka bubble gum.
Joyce is survived by her son, Mark (Vicki Walker) Dustrude, of Minneapolis; daughter, Darcy (George) Waldvogel, of Wausau; six dear grandchildren: Adam (Lynsi) Waldvogel, Amanda (Bakary) Dao, Jessica (Jim) Schroeter, Catherine, Kevin and Henry Dustrude; three beautiful great grandsons: Fletcher, Oliver and Elijah; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Dustrude, her parents, Elroy and Alma McKenzie, her brothers Allen, Dexter ("Bud"), Dean and Donald; sisters Mickey, Helen and Shirleen.
During recent months, Joyce's health declined and she certainly missed the ability to connect in person to her dear family. Our hearts are comforted with the confidence that she is joined with her dear husband in our heavenly Father's house.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Applegate Terrace for their kindness and care given to Joyce in the last weeks of her life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020