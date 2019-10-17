|
Joyce E. Richmond
Weston - Joyce Elaine (Zunker) Richmond went to eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 88.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 South 3rd Ave, Wausau. Pastor Julie Goranson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to view the full obituary and to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019