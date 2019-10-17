Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Richmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Richmond Obituary
Joyce E. Richmond

Weston - Joyce Elaine (Zunker) Richmond went to eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 88.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 South 3rd Ave, Wausau. Pastor Julie Goranson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to view the full obituary and to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now