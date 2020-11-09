Joyce E. Voigt
Joyce E. Voigt, 91, went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior in heaven surrounded by her husband Carl and family on Thursday, November 5, 2020, while under Aspirus Hospice Care at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon. She is now our sweetest guardian angel here on earth.
Joyce was born October 12, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Clara (Fishbach) Zastrow. On May 31, 1952, she married Carl H. Voigt at St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. Carl and Joyce celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage this past summer. They were a perfect match, made just for each other.
Joyce graduated from Athens High School in 1947 and then went on to earn her teaching degree from UWSP. She taught in her early years at Thayer School, Hamburg. She went on to teach for many years at St. Mary's in Marathon and also St. Anthony's in Athens. After retiring from full time teaching, she continued to substitute teach in many area schools. She loved her students and they loved her. During her life she also enjoyed many memorable times on the farm she owned with Carl in Hamburg. In these years after retirement Joyce became a very much loved and appreciated daycare provider for her 7 grandchildren. The memories given to these children are endless. She mastered the art of knitting making many sweaters, slippers, scarves, hats and mittens for them. She also greatly enjoyed her time accompanying her husband, Concertina Carl, while he played in his band at area events and parties. She was his best friend and he hers.
Joyce was very active in her community and church. She was superintendent of Sunday School for 25 years. She created many of the church's banners, which still hang in St. Peter today. She was a very active member of Berlin-Hamburg Lions for 20 plus years holding many different offices. She served as Public Relations Lioness for many years making countless picture boards and displaying them just right. Many will remember her sweet little phone calls asking to buy Lions benefit tickets which few could refuse. She proudly received the Birch Sturm Fellowship award for her work with the Lions.
Survivors include her loving husband, Carl H. Voigt, Marathon; 4 adoring children: Jeffrey Voigt, Hamburg, Randall (Kay) Voigt, Wausau, Rhonda (John) Altfillisch and Valerie (John) Stubbe, Hamburg; 7 cherished grandchildren: Nicole (Ben) Krenz, Danita (Nick) Hahn, Gina (Derek) Grenfell, Brodie (Samantha) Altfillisch, Brandice (Alex) Clauff, John Carl Stubbe and Samantha (Tyler) Hamann; 10 treasured great-grandchildren: Lydia Krenz, Alexander, Bennett and Connor Hahn, Charlotte, Louisa and Adelaide Grenfell, Cecelia Clauff, Clara Altfillisch and Porter Hamann with another great grandchild due in January 2021; and 1 loving sister: June Mikesell, Wausau.
Besides her parents, mother and father in law, and numerous brother and sister in laws, she was preceded in death by an infant son.
Public visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required for all who attend. Private funeral services will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice staff especially RN Beth, for her compassion and kindness at a time when we needed it most. Also thank you to the staff at Copperleaf in Marathon for their care and kindness.
